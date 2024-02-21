Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,623 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

