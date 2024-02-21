Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ducommun by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Ducommun Price Performance

Ducommun stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $712.77 million, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

