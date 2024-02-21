Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,649 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 904.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

