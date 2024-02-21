Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 61.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 124,779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 138.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 56,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

