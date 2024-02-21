Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Roku Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

