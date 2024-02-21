Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 140,215 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance
NYSE:PNW opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61.
Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle West Capital
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.