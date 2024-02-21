Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 140,215 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

View Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.