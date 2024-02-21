Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.88 Million Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 100,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

OFG stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $82,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

