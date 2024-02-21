Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RB Global were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at RB Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

