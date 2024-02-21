Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,109 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Confluent were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Down 3.7 %

CFLT opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,068,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,113,358. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

