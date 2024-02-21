Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.96 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.