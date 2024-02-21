Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,918 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,928 shares of company stock worth $323,897. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Price Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

