Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

