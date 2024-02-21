Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 113,342.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after buying an additional 377,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

