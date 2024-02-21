Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,744,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

