Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,328 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $179,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,249,977 shares of company stock worth $176,875,245. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 641.85 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $193.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

