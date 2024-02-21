Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86,533 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cognex were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cognex by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cognex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

