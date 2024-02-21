Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,066,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Western Union were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Western Union by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Western Union by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Western Union Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

