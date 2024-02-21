Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 21,578 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $220.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average is $191.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $224.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.