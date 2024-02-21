Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 390,947 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390,947 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wipro were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

