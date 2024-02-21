Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 602,704 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 602,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ADT were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ADT by 33.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

ADT Increases Dividend

ADT Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.03%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

