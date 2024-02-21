Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.57 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

