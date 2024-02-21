Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,596 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,347,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 301,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,057,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

