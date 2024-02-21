Deutsche Bank AG Sells 121,587 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 121,587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,914,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,070,000 after buying an additional 2,228,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,488,000 after buying an additional 1,845,273 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after buying an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,650,000 after buying an additional 248,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

