Deutsche Bank AG Sells 154,072 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,072 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,898 shares of company stock worth $4,493,552. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

