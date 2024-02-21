Deutsche Bank AG Sells 266,527 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,527 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

