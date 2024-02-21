Deutsche Bank AG Sells 30,224 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,224 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 527,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

