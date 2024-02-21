Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,015 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American States Water were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 1 year low of $73.83 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

