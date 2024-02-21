Deutsche Bank AG Sells 546 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in IDACORP by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 112,959 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 165,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in IDACORP by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

IDA stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

