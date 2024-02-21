Deutsche Bank AG Sells 813,615 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 813,615 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CX stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

