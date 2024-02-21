Deutsche Bank AG Sells 923,913 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,110,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 923,913 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $1,323,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,319,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after buying an additional 5,624,225 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 692,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 316,600 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

