DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $19,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKS opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $170.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

