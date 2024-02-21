DoorDash Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 76,980 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,831 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total transaction of $309,118.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total value of $309,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,846.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $2,421,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

