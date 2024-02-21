Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 87.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,560,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $204.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.31 and a 52 week high of $225.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.17.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

