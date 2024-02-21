Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EPAC opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $141.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

