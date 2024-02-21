Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after buying an additional 558,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Etsy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $133.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

