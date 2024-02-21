Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.
In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVLV stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $666.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.35. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $8.30.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
