Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fastly were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 207.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after buying an additional 1,983,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,721,926 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Fastly by 330.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 1,362,406 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,298,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,369,592.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 365,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

