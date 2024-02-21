FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FirstCash by 25.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 9.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Stephens increased their price target on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $3,014,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,405,948.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,946,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,405,948.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,028 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,148 over the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $122.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

