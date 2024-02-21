Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

