Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551,538 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

