Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,985 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,821,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

