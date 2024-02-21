Gracell Biotechnologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 13,143 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 481% compared to the average volume of 2,262 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRCL shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

GRCL opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

