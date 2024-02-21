Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,072.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Articles

