Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$1.24 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

