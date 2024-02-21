Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

