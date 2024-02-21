HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.