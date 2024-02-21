HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Vista Outdoor Profile
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
