Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Sells 2,540 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $42,824.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,154.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Coursera Stock Performance
Shares of Coursera stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
