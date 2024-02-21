Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Sells 2,540 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $42,824.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,154.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COUR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

