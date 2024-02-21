Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells 2,666 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

