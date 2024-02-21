Installed Building Products (IBP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $102.57 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IBP shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 77.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

