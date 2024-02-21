Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 51,088 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 489% compared to the average volume of 8,674 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 31.5 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.